Shelby split a very close doubleheader with North Muskegon Thursday afternoon, winning the first game 9-8 and losing the second 8-7.
Both games featured dramatic comebacks by the winning team. In game one, the Tigers (1-3, 1-1 West Michigan Conference) trailed 7-1 after two innings but rallied with four runs in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth. In game two, the Norse erased a two-run Tiger lead with a three-run seventh to win the game.
In game one, Kendall Zoulek had a big game, getting three hits including a home run and driving in a pair of runs. Jackie Hammerle doubled twice and drove in three runs and Kaylynn Clark had two hits and two RBI while picking two baserunners off from behind the plate. Daphne Clark got the win, striking out nine and playing good defense, and also got two hits and two RBI.
In the nightcap, Megan Sly and Kendall Zoulek each got three hits for Shelby and Daphne Clark had two. Each of the three drove in a run. Kaylynn Clark also had an RBI.