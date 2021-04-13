SHELBY — Shelby pulled off a late rally in game two of Monday's doubleheader against Onekama to salvage a season-opening split, 11-10. The Portagers' 15-run fourth inning led to a 17-1 win for them in the opener.
Shelby scored six times in the final two innings of game two to erase a late deficit and pick up its first win. The Tigers collected 16 hits in the nightcap, led by four from Courtney Brown, who drove in two runs. Ally Corey also drove in two runs on three hits, and Sierra Drake had a double and two RBI. Megan Sly doubled and drove in one. Kendall Zoulek had three hits and an RBI, and Daphne Clark had two hits. Drake struck out three in the circle.
In game one, the teams were locked in a close battle before several Shelby defensive errors allowed for a 15-run outburst by Onekama. The Tigers committed six miscues in the game. Clark was the pitcher and struck out five for Shelby, and Zoulek had two hits and the Tigers' lone RBI of the opener.