Shelby's offense was on fire Monday against Orchard View, scoring 34 runs in a doubleheader split.
The Tigers' comeback effort fell short in a 15-14 game one loss, but the offensive momentum from it continued in a 20-5 rout in game two.
Shelby (5-14) scored four runs in the final inning of the opener but came one run short. The Tigers led 7-0 after two innings before the Cardinal bats came to life with three separate five-run innings.
Kaylynn Clark and Jackie Hammerle had huge offensive games. Clark had five hits and four RBI and Hammerle had four hits and four RBI.
Shelby racked up eight, four and six runs in the first three innings of game two, ending after four innings due to mercy rule. Hammerle again had a big game, with four hits and three RBI, and Clark and Kendall Zoulek each had three hits. Zoulek drove in three runs and Remington Johnson plated a pair. Addison Shook got the win in the circle, striking out five.