SHELBY — Losses don't get much tougher than the one Shelby suffered in game two of Tuesday's West Michigan Conference doubleheader against Mason County Central.
The Tigers led 20-6 in the fifth inning and needed only to keep MCC from scoring five times in the frame to end the game by mercy rule. Instead, the Spartans stormed back with seven runs, scored five in the sixth and then the winning three in the seventh to stun Shelby 21-20, completing a sweep.
MCC took advantage of walks, errors and timely hitting in the late innings of the nightcap to steal the win, scoring the winning runs on a two-run double.
Game one was all MCC, as the Spartans won 5-0.
In that opening game, Kendall Zoulek had two hits, but no other Tiger could come up with anything against MCC's star pitcher Morgan Ahlfeld. Zoulek made a nice play in the fourth inning of the game to cut down Wren Nelson at home plate after fielding a ground ball, keeping the score 1-0 at the time. However, MCC added two more runs in the sixth inning before pitcher Daphne Clark prevented any further damage by escaping a bases-loaded one-out jam. The Spartans put across two more in the final inning.
Statistics from the second game had not been reported at press time.