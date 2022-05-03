Shelby lost a close game one Monday against Grant en route to a doubleheader defeat, 8-7 and 18-8.
The Tigers (2-9) trailed 5-1 after an inning in the opener and twice clawed back to within a run, but weren't able to complete the comeback.
Megan Sly and Kaylynn Clark led the Tiger offense in game one with three hits, and Kendall Zoulek had two. Jackie Hammerle drove in two runs. Daphne Clark struck out five in the circle.
Grant exploded for 14 first-inning runs in game two. The Tigers managed to stop the bleeding from there for a while, but Grant later ended the game by mercy rule in the sixth.
Daphne Clark had three hits and two RBI, and Zoulek had two RBI. Sly got two hits.