SHELBY — Shelby has usually been able to count on its bats this season, so the Tigers were disappointed that the offense didn’t get much going in Tuesday’s doubleheader loss to Montague, by scores of 9-4 and 14-2.
Shelby (5-16, 3-7 West Michigan Conference) trailed 4-0 before getting on the board in the first game and was down 3-0 before doing so in game two, never giving itself much of a chance to upset the Wildcats.
“We really struggled getting some kind of momentum in the batter’s box,” Shelby coach Harmony Bailey said. “That kind of fuels us on our defense and keeps us going, so because the bats were shut down, that made it hard for us to gain momentum.”
As Bailey noted, the lack of offensive production carried over to the defense, and particularly to the Tigers’ outfield. Bailey said before the season that improved defense would be key to the team’s success. Shelby’s veteran infield has answered the call, but the younger outfield still needs seasoning.
“We definitely need to eliminate our errors,” Bailey said. “We need to...reset after one bad mistake, and make sure we can come back from that and not let us get us down.”
Several Shelby errors led to big innings for Montague in the second and third frames of game two, building a huge lead the Tigers couldn’t overcome. The nightcap ended after five innings by mercy rule, and Shelby committed nine errors in that one.
Kaylynn Clark and Jackie Hammerle swatted consecutive run-scoring extra-base hits in game one to highlight the Tiger attack, and Kendall Zoulek whacked an RBI triple later in the game. Clark had four hits in the game-one loss. Each team had 10 hits overall.
Shelby was held to three hits in game two.
The approaching district tournament offers hope to Shelby. There is no overwhelming favorite, and the Tigers have earned wins over each of the other three teams they’ve played in the field: Hart, Hesperia and Mason County Central.
“We’re very excited for our district tournament,” Bailey said. “Overall it’s a very competitive district.”