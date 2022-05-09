Shelby got the best of Hesperia in a county showdown during Saturday's Ken Smith Memorial Tournament in Hesperia, 8-1. The Tigers fell to Spring Lake in the event's finals, 9-1, and the Panthers lost 10-0 to Newaygo in a consolation game.
The Tigers' win over Hesperia was a pitchers' duel much of the way, as Shelby led just 3-0 after five innings. However, the visitors were able to pad the lead with five more runs in the final two frames. Ally Corey led the Shelby attack with three hits and two RBI, and Megan Sly had two hits and two RBI. Kendall Zoulek added two hits and an RBI. Daphne Clark pitched a great game, allowing just three hits and striking out three while walking four. Emma Joppich fanned nine for Hesperia.
Shelby (4-11) couldn't keep the mojo going against Spring Lake in the title game. The Lakers extended an early 2-0 lead to 7-0 with a five-run fifth-inning outburst. Kaylynn Clark had two hits for the Tigers in the defeat.
Hesperia (9-7) dropped its consolation game when the Lions scored in each of the five innings of play. Triniti Tanner had two of Hesperia's four hits.