SHELBY — It wasn’t always smooth over the past two years when senior twin sisters Daphne and Kaylynn Clark served as the Shelby battery, with Daphne pitching and Kaylynn catching.
“There are definitely times where I want to tell her to just shut her mouth and catch the ball,” Daphne said, laughing, during a practice this season.
However, neither could imagine playing softball without the other — and how could they? The duo played for the same team for a dozen years.
Being the battery wasn’t always set in stone, though, mostly because Kaylynn couldn’t stand the idea of catching back in her earliest days in the game. She eventually warmed up to it, though.
“My coach in first grade made me catch because everyone had to rotate and I threw a big fit at having to catch,” Kaylynn said. “It was the second to last game and he said, ‘Kaylynn, you have to finally catch.’ I just threw a fit. I didn’t want to be there and I didn’t want to do it. (After doing it, I realized that) every pitch, you touch the ball.”
From then on, whatever level they were playing, a game with the Clarks usually involved Kaylynn calling pitches and Daphne delivering them, and that’s very much by design — Daphne said she couldn’t imagine pitching to anyone else, saying she’d even prefer to catch herself rather than pitch without her sister on the field.
The storybook ending for the two would’ve been a deep postseason run and a trophy or two. That part didn’t work out, as the Tigers struggled to a 5-21 record this year with a young, inexperienced squad in a very tough West Michigan Conference.
It was a good year for the Clarks individually, though. Kaylynn enjoyed a terrific offensive season, getting on base at nearly a .600 clip and delivering a home run, six triples and 19 runs batted in and throwing out 28 attempted base stealers. Daphne struck out 80 batters in her 115 innings and also hit solidly, with an OBP over .400, 26 runs scored and 12 RBI.
Despite the rough win-loss record, Daphne — the older one by 19 minutes, for the record — said the twins, who endlessly discuss softball at home, focus more on the good than the bad when breaking down a given game.
“We’ll talk about plays for weeks,” Daphne said. “We mainly talk about the good things more than the bad things, but the bad things definitely come up with us, too.”
By the time coach Harmony Bailey took over the program a few years ago, the Clarks were already entrenched as the battery, something she was excited about. She could sense both players’ love and passion for the game, and having a preexisting sisterly connection, she figured, could only help both of them improve.
“That’s the kind of bond every coach wants for their pitcher and catcher,” Bailey said. “As a pitcher (myself), I know you depend a lot on your catcher. To have that relationship as twins and sisters for a pitcher and catcher is very unique, and I think it’s definitely helped them in both their positions.”
Bailey pitched for Pickford in high school, which co-opped with Bailey’s Maplewood Baptist Academy; coincidentally, the Tigers faced Pickford this season at a tournament. She also pitched at Maranatha Baptist University, a Division III school in Wisconsin. Her experience there helped Daphne’s development as a pitcher, and by extension Kaylynn’s catching.
“It’s very easy to get down on yourself as a pitcher when your defense is making errors and they can’t bounce back from it,” Bailey said. “I told her time and time again, ‘Work through it. Make sure you do your job. Your job is to put strikes across the plate. Let them do their job.’”
It was advice that wasn’t always foolproof — Daphne is a teenager, after all, and was known to lose herself during a poor performance now and again. However, she did understand and did her best to internalize the message. She added that Bailey has helped a lot to streamline her pitching motion.
Even the coach, though, knows that Kaylynn has been as important to Daphne’s success — and vice versa — as anyone in the program.
“They definitely have a way of communicating with each other that no one else would know,” Bailey said. “It’s through eye contact and body language. I think their relationship is very unique, and they don’t change (in the games). Just because they’re sisters, it doesn’t mean they’ll be teammates in any different way. I think if Daphne gets a little anxious on the mound, Kaylynn knows how to settle her down and bring her back. They work really well together.”
Kaylynn takes pride in being able to tell when Daphne is struggling mentally in a game. That’s often when she’ll approach the rubber and talk to her — usually not about the task at hand.
“That’s how you get into her head to help her fix things, basically,” Kaylynn said. “Even if she just needs a timeout to breathe, you can just go out and talk to her, probably not even about the game. Just get her distracted.”
The twins are certainly more alike than they are different, although both are happy to point out what differences do exist. Both are going to Ferris State University and both are studying dentistry, but Kaylynn pointed out two things: They’re not rooming together, and Kaylynn wants to become a dentist while Daphne wants to be a dental hygienist.
Kaylynn was also happy to mention that studying the field was her idea first, citing positive experiences with her orthodontist.
“”It wasn’t a miserable process like what my older cousins had to go through with headgear and all that bulky stuff,” Kaylynn said of her having braces. “I never had all of that. I just want to make it enjoyable (for future kids).”
Daphne jumped on board with the idea later, deciding against her first choice of becoming a veterinarian because of allergies to some types of dogs. (Of course, Daphne mentioned in turn that she was going to Ferris first before Kaylynn switched over.)
Whatever their differences — and however slight they may be — the Clarks have had a positive effect on Shelby softball. Bailey said she’s noticed how the rest of the Tigers fed off their veteran leaders in the heat of a game, and with so little experience set to return next year, it’s that kind of leadership that will have to be brought out of future players.
Bailey added that she’s told the Clarks how much they’ll miss playing, although it doesn’t sound like that’s news to them.
“We are going to miss this so much,” Daphne said. “We’ll play in the little old granny leagues when we’re older, that’s for sure...I think we’ll be happy to go on to another chapter in our lives, but we definitely won’t forget the memories we’ve made.”