SHELBY — Despite a huge comeback effort and a six-hit performance by Kaylynn Clark, Shelby lost a 21-18 shootout to White Cloud Friday in a single game.
The Tigers immediately fell behind big when White Cloud ripped off 15 runs in the first two innings and took a 20-4 lead in the fourth. From there, the Tigers picked away at the lead, scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth, then eight more in the fifth and two in the sixth to get within two. However, the Indians were able to hold off the rally.
All six of Clark's hits were singles, and Daphne Clark added four singles of her own, driving in two runs. Ally Corey ripped a home run among her four hits and drove in four runs. Megan Sly had three hits and four RBI, and Dakota Dow and Kendall Zoulek each had three hits. Courtney Brown and Jackie Hammerle had two hits apiece; both of Hammerle's hits were doubles.