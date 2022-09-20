When Shelby’s soccer team has won this season, they haven’t been shy about running up the score. That remained true when Oakridge came to town and quickly found themselves on the wrong side of an 8-1 loss.

“We can teach anything except the hustle. That ‘plus one’ effort that all of these guys give me is what makes them great,” Shelby Head Coach Jairo Coronado said. “Today we had chemistry and fortunately for us we were able to convert on most of the opportunities we had. Oakridge is a good team, but today was a great game and an excellent first half for us.”

The first half of the game was key for the Tigers, as they notched six goals in 30 minutes of play, while allowing just one Eagle score. Carson Claeys (3 goals) and Mason Garcia (3 goals) asserted their dominance early, with Garcia recording all three of his goals in the first half and Claeys notching two of his three.

Also scoring in the first half was Mauricio Castillo and Wyatt Dickman – who notched the first goal of his high school career.

“Carson and Mason are terrific strikers, but I always tell our guys it doesn’t matter who scores,” Coronado said. “Of course, because of their positions, those guys are going to get more chances.”

A vital part of stopping Oakridge is focusing on their best player, Arturo Romero. As evidenced by the score, the Shelby defense was able to stop any attack the Eagles deployed.

In addition to huge contributions from the starters, Shelby experienced a boost from the bench as Dickman and Christian Peterson were able to find the net.

“My non-starters are just as important as the starters,” Coronado said. “It’s nice to see on days like today that I can count on them and that all those days of practice are paying off. Today was a great day for them to see how that work pays off.”

Shelby now stands at 6-8 overall following another win over Fremont, and 2-2 in the WMC. Wins over the Packers and Eagles will go a long way in helping Coronado achieve their goals come October.

“We played Muskegon Catholic and we beat them 5-0 and that’s great,” Coronado said. “But we have to work harder to beat conference opponents like Oakridge. When we play how we want to play we can compete against anyone.”