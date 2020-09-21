ONEKAMA — Shelby dominated a pair of small-school foes Saturday at the Onekama Tri, defeating Marion by a 25-10, 25-13, 25-11 margin and topping Frankfort 25-15, 25-20, 25-9.
"We used Saturday to change our lineup a bit and see if we could polish some of the portions of our game that have been giving us some trouble over the last week or so," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "It was nice to get a couple wins and see our attack percentage move into the positive column."
The Tigers (3-3) were terrific at the service line. Kendall Zoulek racked up 16 aces, and Morgan Weirich added six. Zoulek also topped the team's offensive attack, posting 15 kills. Courtney Brown added nine kills.
On defense, Weirich had 25 digs and Brown had 17. Lauren Brown posted 42 assists.
"The team seemed to have a little better flow to it over the weekend," Weirich said.
Also Saturday, the Hart Pirates split two matches at Onekama, beating Buckley 25-23, 25-16, 26-27, and falling to the host Portagers (27-26, 25-11, 22-25).
Hart (4-3) served well on the day, putting 90 percent of its attempts into play. Avery Beachum was especially impressive at the line, missing only one attempt and posting 10 aces. She also had 11 kills and 13 digs for the day. Rylee Noggle joined Beachum atop the offensive leaderboard with 11 kills. On defense, Ariana Borrego and Cassidy Copenhaver led the way with 24 and 20 digs respectively. Finley Kistler had 32 assists and 15 digs.