ONEKAMA — Shelby dominated a pair of small-school foes Saturday at the Onekama Tri, defeating Marion by a 25-10, 25-13, 25-11 margin and topping Frankfort 25-15, 25-20, 25-9.
"We used Saturday to change our lineup a bit and see if we could polish some of the portions of our game that have been giving us some trouble over the last week or so," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "It was nice to get a couple wins and see our attack percentage move into the positive column."
The Tigers were terrific at the service line. Kendall Zoulek racked up 16 aces, and Morgan Weirich added six. Zoulek also topped the team's offensive attack, posting 15 kills. Courtney Brown added nine kills.
On defense, Weirich had 25 digs and Brown had 17. Lauren Brown posted 42 assists.
"The team seemed to have a little better flow to it over the weekend," Weirich said.