Shelby rolled over North Muskegon Friday night, 47-18, to open West Michigan Conference play with its first win of the season.
The Tigers (1-1, 1-0 WMC) controlled the game from the outset, outscoring the Norse 16-6 in the first quarter. Shelby only allowed four points in each of the final three frames.
"We did much better tonight taking care of the ball, with only nine turnovers," Tigers' coach Sarah Wolting said.
Kendall Zoulek had a big night for Shelby, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Lauren Brown had nine boards, and Molli Schultz and Aubrey Klotz each scored seven points.