MONTAGUE — Competing on the second straight night, Shelby struggled in Tuesday's Montague Tri, falling to both Montague and Ravenna.
In the boys' meet, the final scores were 80-41 in Ravenna's favor and 104-23 against Montague. The Tigers won two events, including a personal best run by Griffin Fraass in the 110-meter hurdles. Fraass finished in a time of 18.98 seconds. Isaac Scouten was Shelby's other first-place winner, in the 800-meter run. His time was 2:18.97. Nick Baffi finished second and had a personal best in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 11.74 seconds.
In the girls' tri, Ravenna beat Shelby 76-7 and Montague beat the Tigers 122-6. Kaitlyn McLouth recorded a personal best for the Tigers in winning the pole vault, scoring a mark of 7-6.
"We are going in the right direction," Shelby coach Goeffrey Kies said. "We are just trying to be at full strength come conference (meet) and regionals."