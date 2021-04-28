MUSKEGON — Shelby's track team competed alongside Orchard View, Manistee and Oakridge Monday at a quad meet.
Team scores were not reported.
Lauren Brown and Kaitlyn McLouth led the Tigers with one event win each. Brown won the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:13.1, and McLouth won the pole vault with a mark of 6-6. Brown also took second in the high jump (4-10).
Nick Baffi was the top Tiger boys' performer, with a win in high jump (5-7), one spot ahead of teammate Hayden Bowen (5-6). Baffi also took second in the 200 (25.03), and Bowen finished second in the 800 (2:23.2). Griffin Fraass was second in the 110 hurdles (19.43).