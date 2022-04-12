Shelby lost its opening track meet to West Michigan Conference foe Mason County Central Tuesday. The Spartan boys beat Shelby 100-35, while the Tiger girls fell 72-42.
The Tigers did earn some individual victories at the meet. For the boys, Trey Gauthier won the 100-meter dash in his first varsity meet in a time of 12.0 seconds, and Nick Baffi won the 200 in a time of 25.54 seconds. Hayden Bowen earned the top spot in the 400 (a personal best 57.12) and Isaac Scouten won the 800 (2:20.2). Shelby also won the 3,200-meter relay in a time of 10:12.
In the girls' meet, Morgan Weirich won two events for Shelby, earning victories in the 300 hurdles, (1:02.3) and in the discus (63-10), with personal bests in both. Catalina Stong won for Shelby in the 1,600-meter run in a personal best time of 7:03.3. Jasmin Erickson took the long jump with a personal best 10-10. Shelby also won the 3,200 relay (13:00).