Shelby went 2-1 Wednesday night at the Cedar Springs Quad, winning its first two matches over Greenville and Central Montcalm but falling to Cedar Springs in a competitive match, 25-20, 25-21.
The loss to Cedar Springs snapped a lengthy string without a loss for the Tigers (24-7-1), who hadn't dropped a match since Sept. 23 at a tri in Ludington. However, on the whole, coach Tom Weirich was pleased with the evening's performance.
"We played well and hit the ball well," Weirich said. "We got stuck in a couple serve receive rotations against Cedar Springs which proved to be pretty costly. We had a bit of a lead and we gave up some runs, and we lost by the amount of those runs....Being 9-1 in our last 10 games is decent and we can live with that."
Navea Gauthier led the offense with 37 kills and also had a team-best four aces. She chipped in 33 digs on defense as well. Daphne Clark had 53 assists, Morgan Weirich had 51 digs, and Kendall Zoulek posted 21 kills and 22 digs.