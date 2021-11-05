HOLTON — A lot of Shelby Tigers, past and present, had celebrating to do after their team defeated Hesperia Thursday night in the district finals, 25-9, 21-25, 25-10, 25-13, none more so than the classes of 2021 and 2022.
Three of Shelby's four seniors from last year's team, the ones whose careers were ended when positive tests for COVID-19 forced its withdrawal from the district tournament, were on hand for the match. After a brief on-court celebration by the current team, libero Morgan Weirich happily marched the district trophy over to those seniors - Courtney Brown, Dayden Jacobs and Lauren Dean - so they could get a moment with it as well. (The fourth 2020 senior, Natalie Horton, was at college and was unable to make it.)
"We said at the end of last season and the beginning of this season, everything we do is going to have their name attached to it somehow," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said of those four. "It was kind of neat to get those girls back in the gym and see what that looked like. I'm happy for them just because of what we missed out on last year."
The Tigers dominated three of the four games, each containing some lengthy serving runs as Shelby put 95 percent of its attempts into play for the second match in a row. Navea Gauthier, Ella Olmstead, Kendall Zoulek and Morgan Weirich each got in on the fun at the service line at one point.
Games three and four in particular were good to see for Shelby after a rocky game two in which the team struggled with serve receive and Hesperia took full advantage. Emmet Tinkham served three aces in a row at one point, breaking a 14-14 tie and sending the Panthers to a game-two win.
"Three solid games, and one that might have been a great learning experience going into the tournament, learning how to maybe lose, and maybe that pays dividends in the end, where we don't just go through and win everything and have to kind of find ourselves," Weirich said. "If we have to dig something out of that, maybe that's it. Credit to Hesperia, they played us tough in that game. Every mistake we made, they scored a point on it, and we made a fair amount of them."
Zoulek quickly served four straight points early in game three and the Tigers led the rest of the way in that one. A similar run by Weirich pushed Shelby out to a 14-5 lead in game four and essentially iced the district title.
Gauthier had 26 kills on offense and posted a .333 hitting percentage, as well as six blocks on defense. Daphne Clark had 32 assists and Weirich had 24 digs. Olmstead posted five aces and Gauthier added four.
Last year's senior class was joined in celebration by this senior group, led by Zoulek and Olmstead. Those two were freshmen on the 2018 team that won four times. Victory #35 in 2021 was especially sweet.
"They're the foundation of everything we've worked on," Weirich said. "I remember those practices were hard, and those games were hard. That season, the first couple of seasons, were hard, because they just didn't have the experience they needed.
"Credit to them that they stuck in the program. I couldn't be more thankful for them to get rewarded tonight for that time they put in and some of the abuse they took back then from some teams that were just more polished and more game-savvy than we were."
Zoulek has seen her role dramatically change from what it was her first three seasons, when she was the team's top outside hitter. Making way for the freshman phenom Gauthier, and the resulting lineup change, is something that can't work unless the person being moved buys in, and that was never an issue for Zoulek.
"It's like there's a weight lifted off my chest," Zoulek said. "When I was a freshman, it was hard for me. I had to come in and swing my heart out, and (now) I get to come in and I have other players that can also swing their heart out, and that I can play better with, and that makes me better because my teammates are better."
Weirich said whatever Zoulek has lost statistically on offense, she's gained in other areas of her game, and especially the service line.
"She added so much to the service line," Weirich said. "She found it this year where it wasn't like that the last three years. It would be two or three serves in a row and then we'd have to serve it out of bounds or in the net...and now she goes on these six, eight, 10-point runs. It's really nice because, when Navea's in the front row we have to keep the ball in play and give her a chance to finish the ball for us. She's fell into that role and really ran with it this year."
The Tigers will take on either NorthPointe Christian or Wellspring Prep - the teams play for their district Friday night - in the regional semifinals, set to take place at Western Michigan Christian. Shelby would love to take a stab at upsetting the top-ranked Warriors in the regional finals, but knows its most important test yet is directly in front of it.
"We haven't seen them play, but we have the luxury (that) they play (Friday), so we'll get down there and take as many people that want to go to watch it," Weirich said. "We're glad to get this win and we're looking forward to next week. I don't think there's anyone on our team that's afraid of anyone right now...We just have to execute and serve tough like we have been."