SHELBY — In a match that felt more like a late-October showdown than a late-August one, Shelby and Montague exchanged haymakers throughout the night Tuesday, but in the end the Wildcats had one more punch in them and won a five-game thriller, 20-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-21, 15-12.
For the Tigers, as the story will likely be all year, it was the home debut of freshman Navea Gauthier, daughter of assistant coach Becky and a player Tigers’ coach Tom Weirich and the team have been eagerly awaiting on the varsity for several years. Gauthier certainly didn’t disappoint even in defeat, delivering 32 kills, four aces and three blocks to lead the team in all three categories. Three of her aces came on consecutive serves at a pivotal juncture in Shelby’s game-three win.
One memorable volley in game two saw Gauthier show off her athleticism, jumping ability and endurance. She crisscrossed the court twice to make plays for the team, posting a dig, a block and at least four attempted attacks before she finally put a kill down.
“We knew she was going to make a big impact early, but right now she just looks comfortable as heck,” Weirich said of Gauthier. “We went to Ludington (Friday) and she looked nervous and a bit tentative, and we were about 10 points into the game before she got a big kill, and then it was like, ‘It’s just volleyball. I can do this stuff pretty efficiently.’
“She has these instincts out here. She sees the court better than most because she’s got more court time than anyone in the gym tonight, (even) as a freshman, for sure.”
The Tigers were in good shape early in game four, having impressively rallied from a 3-0 game-three deficit to dominate the remainder of that one and move into position to take the match. Shelby scored the first three points of game four, too, but Montague turned the tables on the Tigers and made some big plays to force it to five. While Shelby fought hard in game five as well, the Wildcats led for all but one point (9-8) to secure the win.
While the loss was bitter — Shelby had hoped to make an early statement in the West Michigan Conference, and with Montague replacing most of its starting lineup from last year it seemed like a great opportunity — it was still a big step forward from Weirich’s point of view as he noted the lopsided loss the Tigers took a year ago in the same matchup.
“Last year we lost to these guys in three quick ones and it was a crime scene,” Weirich said. “This year we ran them to a game five and with a great chance to win at the end there. We’re happy with where we’re at as a team. We’re a little irritated with how we finished that, but we have a bunch of kids working hard and doing the right things. We just have to find a way to finish a close game.”
Setter Daphne Clark had a fine night, delivering 46 assists, but was put in bad positions a few times due to Shelby’s struggles passing. While Clark is a good enough athlete to mask some of that, the Tigers will need to improve to take down some of the better teams they play.
“Our offense is pretty stout when Daphne gets it in system,” Weirich said. “She had a couple of hiccups throughout the game, but we have to get a better ball to her so we can run an offense. We have the horses to finish the ball this year that we didn’t have over the past three or four years.”
Indeed, it all seems to come back to Gauthier, who opens so much up for the Tigers. Kendall Zoulek, who had been tasked with the bulk of the offense in her first three seasons, can now play a complementary role, and with defenses focusing on Gauthier, it enables her to be more efficient. She had 13 kills and three aces in the match.
Zoulek and Ella Olmstead were brought up as freshmen, and Weirich was quick to note that the Tigers, wildly inexperienced at the time, won only five matches that year. Shelby’s six wins at the opening meet in Ludington alone showed how far those two have helped lead the program since, and the early success, despite Tuesday’s outcome, has the team playing with more excitement.
“We’re a small team,” Weirich said (indeed, Shelby has only eight varsity players). “Everyone has a role and purpose on the team. It’s contagious because they have to be engaged in every single ball. Even if they’re out for three rotations, they’re coming right back in and having an impact on the game, whether it’s at the service line, defensively or offensively. They’re great kids to start with and they get each other.
“They have each other’s backs all the time. We might not win every game or every point, but they care about each other...They’ve really jelled early in the season, sooner than you see with most teams.”