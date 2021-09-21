SHELBY — Shelby got off to a roaring start Tuesday against West Michigan Conference foe Whitehall and took the Vikings all the way to a fifth game, but didn’t quite have the finish it needed, losing a thriller 13-25, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8.
The Tigers (9-5, 2-3 WMC) were utterly dominant in the opening game, leading 9-1 and 12-5 and never looking back. As coach Tom Weirich said, if that game could’ve just lasted for all three, Shelby would’ve been in good shape.
However, Whitehall quickly responded, grabbing a big lead in game two and game three and staving off late Shelby charges in each. The Tigers won an exciting fourth game before Whitehall finished things off.
“We can’t be too disappointed in going to a fifth game with the best team in the conference right now,” Weirich said. “They’ve earned that spot.”
The brightest spot for the Tigers was probably that they were able to respond to the games two and three losses to repeatedly rally in game four even as Whitehall held the lead much of the way. The Tigers made some clutch plays late and setter Daphne Clark surprisingly fired home the winning kill to send the match to a fifth game.
The Tigers were led, though, by Navea Gauthier. The freshman had another outstanding night, tallying 26 kills and 30 digs for team highs in both categories. Morgan Weirich added 28 digs, Clark had 37 assists, and Kendall Zoulek posted four aces. Claire Gowell chipped in four blocks.
Shelby’s coach said the team is approaching the doorstep of being a great team, and he hopes to find the right combination of lineups and strategy to help make that happen.
“This year more than in the past four years, we’re just not afraid of anybody we go to play,” Weirich said. “We go out there and go to battle with them and we know we have the offense to hang with teams and the defense to do the same thing. That’s what we want right now. We have a busy October, with a lot of Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. We hope we can stay healthy through that run and get everybody on the same page.”
With the WMC race likely now out of reach for Shelby, the focus the next several weeks will be on a postseason run the Tigers think is within their sights. Weirich said he hopes to see the kind of play he saw Tuesday more often, because that energy will get Shelby a long way.
“We just have to, every single time we take the floor, have to play with that energy,” Weirich said. “I think that beats Montague (earlier this season). I think that beats North Muskegon. But we didn’t do that those nights. The longer the season goes, and I see stuff like that, I have to hold them accountable for that type of play.”