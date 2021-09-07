MUSKEGON — Shelby lost a three-game West Michigan Conference match to North Muskegon Tuesday night, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18.
The Tigers (8-4, 1-2 WMC), who had played the Norse close in a tournament earlier this season, had hoped for more from the match but struggled to get a consistent attack going.
"We're still trying to find our groove, and that wasn't tonight for sure," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "It felt like we were chasing the ball around the gym and watching North Muskegon set the tempo with everything they did."
Navea Gauthier led the offense with 17 kills, and on defense, Morgan Weirich had 22 digs and Kendall Zoulek added 20. Daphne Clark posted 26 assists.
"We've got some work to do getting everyone up to the speed of the game," Weirich said. "We're struggling to get a good serve receive to get a good set to get a good swing. It's a deep-rooted problem and everyone's got some skin in the game to make it work."