WHITEHALL — Shelby lost a West Michigan Conference matchup against Whitehall Tuesday night, 25-22, 25-12, 25-13.
The Tigers struggled offensively; coach Tom Weirich said the team missed a lot of serves and committed several attack errors.
"We pretty much outscored ourselves," Weirich said. "We're still trying to find that perfect lineup, and I don't think tonight's was the one either. We're just trying to sort things out as we get into the end of our season and approach districts."
Kendall Zoulek led Shelby with seven kills, and Lauren Dean posted 15 assists. Morgan Weirich and Courtney Brown combined for 42 digs and had a couple of aces each.