WAYLAND — Although Shelby dropped two matches Saturday at Wayland, coach Tom Weirich found himself largely pleased with the Tigers' work.
Shelby lost matches to Plainwell (25-13, 25-21, 25-23, 25-27) and to Middleville (23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-16, 15-10).
"We played well and competed against a couple schools that were pretty evenly matched with us," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "Our defense was great all day and we finished the ball offensively."
Kendall Zoulek had a big day for Shelby, posting team highs in kills (29) and aces (five) and adding 34 digs. Daphne Clark recorded 36 assists, Morgan Weirich had 35 digs, and Lauren Dean had three aces and 19 assists.