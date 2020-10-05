SHELBY — Shelby won all three of its matches Saturday at a home quad meet.
The Tigers had originally been slated to host their home invitational Saturday, but MHSAA restrictions on events forced a change. The eight teams that had been set to compete in the meet instead split into two quads, with Hart hosting the other one. Teams played two games to 25 and a third to 15 regardless of the result of the first two.
Shelby's wins came over Holton (25-11, 25-10, 15-12), Reed City (25-18, 25-23, 15-9) and Muskegon (25-15, 25-17, 15-8).
"Good flow on defense led to some very efficient offense," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "The team seemed to play with good energy all day. Hopefully that momentum carries over into some big games this week."
Morgan Weirich had a big defensive day for the Tigers, racking up 49 digs. The sophomore also led the team with seven aces. On offense, Lauren Dean posted 73 assists and Kendall Zoulek recorded 26 kills. Dean also had six aces.