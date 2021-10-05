HART — Shelby continued its recent hot streak at the expense of rival Hart Tuesday night, earning a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 victory.
In recent years, Hart/Shelby matches have been very close no matter the disparity between the teams, but outside of game three being tight early on — it was tied 13-13 before the Tigers pulled away with a late run — Shelby was in command throughout the evening.
Pretty much everything was working for Shelby (17-6, 4-3 West Michigan Conference), with the exception of serving. The Tigers did serve 12 aces, but also made 13 errors and were at only 82 percent in putting serves into play, unusually low for them.
“We want to serve better than that,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. “We seemed to be having problems with their ceiling more than anything.”
However, Shelby made up for that with effective offense. The Tigers hit .231 as a team, a very solid total. Weirich said setter Daphne Clark has made big strides of late and it’s helped streamline the Tiger attack.
“In the last couple of weeks it seems like Daphne has turned the corner and gotten into that midseason form,” Weirich said. “It’s made Navea (Gauthier) and Kendall (Zoulek)’s job a lot easier. We’re pretty easy to scout when Navea and Kendall are hitting well, but when we can get Ella and Claire the ball in the middle, it makes us a little more dimensional.”
Gauthier played another great all-around match, with 18 kills, 17 digs and three aces. Zoulek added nine kills. Clark passed out 29 assists and Weirich had a team-high 21 digs.
For Hart (9-14-3, 0-5 WMC), Addi Hovey had eight kills, and Mariana VanAgtmael posted nine digs. Finley Kistler had seven assists.
Tuesday’s match was the last WMC match of the season but continued what will be a very busy October for the Tigers, one that includes a few quad meets, invitationals and, of course, the conference tournament. It will be an opportunity, Weirich said, to “knock off some rough edges” before tournament play, where the Tigers are likely to be the favorite in their district.
“The tournaments that we are going to have a pretty wide range of talent,” Weirich said. “We’re going to Wayland Saturday, and they have some bigger schools down there. We’re trying to be good against good teams. If we can get through the districts, it’s a land mine of good teams. We feel like we’re moving in the right direction. We’re coming into a busy part of the season, and we just want to get cleaner, cleaner, cleaner all the time.”