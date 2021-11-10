Shelby got off to the start it wanted Tuesday in the regional semifinals against NorthPointe Christian, but two very close games in the middle swung the Mustangs' way and were the difference in a 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-19 defeat.
The Tigers ended the season with an impressive 36-9-1 record.
"I'm proud of the girls for an incredible season," Tigers' coach Tom Weirich said. "The senior girls left the program in better shape than they found it. We're looking forward to next season already, which doesn't always happen this time of year. We're excited for what the future brings."
Shelby played a top-notch game one to grab the early edge on NorthPointe and had chances to win each of the next two games as well. However, the Mustangs made just a couple of more plays than the Tigers and were able to squeak out those pivotal wins.
"We gave them everything they could handle, but we got in our own way and weren't able to finish those next two games," Weirich said. "We were fighting an uphill battle."
Freshman Navea Gauthier led the offense with 26 kills, and Kendall Zoulek added nine. Daphne Clark passed out 34 assists and battled through a hard fall to the floor that left her with a bruise on her forehead.
On defense, Morgan Weirich had 20 digs and Zoulek had 19. Gauthier and Ella Olmstead each had three blocks. Gauthier also had a pair of aces.
The future of the Tiger program obviously looks bright with Gauthier set to return and be even better than she was this year, "if that's possible," Weirich said. There are also some talented players at the middle school level with promising careers ahead of them.
"Some of the other (returning) girls will be more game-tested," Weirich said. "We're really excited about the state of the program. We're moving in the right direction."