SHELBY — Shelby appeared to get back on track Tuesday night by rolling past Mason County Central in West Michigan Conference action, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12.
The Tigers tweaked their lineup last week and got results Tuesday. Kendall Zoulek was not in need of a tweak, posting 11 kills, 17 digs and five aces. Morgan Weirich posted 22 digs to lead the defense, and Courtney Brown's five aces tied with Zoulek for the team lead there. Natalie Horton pitched in with eight kills, and Lauren Dean posted 31 assists.
"That was a quality win tonight," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "We felt like we had control of that match for most of the night. A couple of hiccups in game one, but we served as well as we have all season and took care of the ball."