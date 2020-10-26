SPARTA — Shelby split its two matches Tuesday at the Sparta Tri, defeating the host Spartans (25-15, 27-25), but dropping a match to Ravenna (25-14, 24-13).
Although the Tigers did get the win over Sparta, coach Tom Weirich had hoped for a better result against Ravenna after the Bulldogs won the teams' West Michigan Conference match earlier this season.
"Sickness and nagging injuries put us at a disadvantage offensively," Weirich said. "Hopefully we can get everyone healthy in the next week or so. Everything we do now is in preparation for Districts and the postseason. "
Lauren Dean had a nice night for Shelby, posting seven kills and five aces to lead the team in both categories. She also had 25 digs. Morgan Weirich had 29 digs, and Daphne Clark posted 21 assists.