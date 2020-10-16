SHELBY — Shelby went 1-2 Thursday night at its home quad, picking up a three-game win over Reed City and losing to Ludington and Grant.
Each of the matches were close; the Reed City match was a 25-19, 23-25, 15-12 win for the Tigers, while the Ludington and Grant scores were 25-15, 25-22 and 25-19, 25-23 respectively.
"Solid night of volleyball against some talented teams," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "We matched up well with Grant and Reed City. Ludington continues to give us fits with their size. They make the court look pretty small on their side. They block well and cover the floor. "
Kendall Zoulek had a strong all-around night for Shelby, recording 14 kills and eight aces, both team highs, and adding 42 digs. Morgan Weirich posted 51 digs.
Daphne Clark, who took over as setter midseason when coach Weirich moved Lauren Dean to an offensive position, performed well, with 41 assists.
"Daphne Clark is looking really comfortable in her new role as our setter and that has been a nice spark for the offense," Weirich said. "Over the last couple of weeks, Shelby has gotten better at finishing the close games. We have been blocking well as of late."