MUSKEGON — Shelby and Pentwater each competed at Tuesday’s Oakridge Quad, with the Tigers going 1-2, their lone win coming against Pentwater, and the Falcons going 0-3.
Shelby just hoped it wouldn’t be its last match; the Tigers were without each of their top two setters, Daphne Clark and Lauren Dean, due to illness, and coach Tom Weirich said the team was awaiting the results of their tests for COVID-19, or as he referred to it, “the big one”.
“We’re a little nervous about that, but it’s just part of the mindset right now,” Weirich said. “I think everybody in our conference, just talking to the other coaches, everybody just wants to get their season in and have it be determined by wins and losses and not by test results. That’s where we’re at now.”
On the court, Morgan Weirich, who normally plays libero, assumed the role of setter in her teammates’ absence and totaled 17 assists. However, unsurprisingly, Shelby’s offense wasn’t crisp with a new face setting. The Tigers struggled to a 25-11, 25-20 loss to Whitehall and a 25-8, 25-15 loss to Oakridge before knocking off the Falcons 25-15, 25-13.
“The ball doesn’t come off (Morgan’s) hands cleanly enough yet to be a varsity setter for us, so we’re hoping we can get one of the other two back by Monday and have more to offer Monday night,” Weirich said, referring to the Tigers’ scheduled pre-district match against Mason County Central.
Still, though, the coach was pleased his team got some work in. After all, even if the COVID tests come back clean, that doesn’t necessarily mean his lineup will be ready to roll Monday, and getting some game action with a retooled roster could prove valuable.
“We still have a goal in mind, to win some games,” Weirich said. “If it was going to happen, it came at maybe the most important part of the season, where we could actually work on it, rather than just do it at practice and not know what it looks like in a game situation...It could be the most important thing that we did is come to this quad, if it means we can get through districts.”
Kendall Zoulek led the Tigers with 29 digs and nine kills, also adding six aces. Ella Olmstead had seven aces and 17 digs. The duo combined for five blocks.
Pentwater, meanwhile, knew it faced an uphill battle against three much larger schools. The Falcons lost 25-4, 25-10 to Oakridge and 25-6, 25-9 to Whitehall in addition to the Shelby defeat.
As with Shelby, coach Kerry Newberg felt the Falcons were better off for the experience, if not the results.
“We knew this would be a tough night for us,” Newberg said. “We essentially have a JV squad with the age and experience of (our) players. We have not seen this level of serving or hitting yet this year. It is always good to play teams that are better than you, though, to gain experience and see what the next level does.”
Mikaylyn Kenney had 10 digs and five kills for Pentwater, leading the team in both categories. Eighth-grader Natalie Payne added five digs, and Crysta Cluchey had four kills. Haidyn Adams posted eight assists.