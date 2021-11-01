Shelby finished its regular season with a 3-1 record at Saturday's Sparta Invitational, falling to Fremont in a tight three-game semifinal match, 15-25, 25-21, 15-10.
The Tigers had played brilliantly to that point, earning two-game sweeps of Cedar Springs, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic and Comstock Park.
The win over Cedar Springs was especially good for the Tigers to see as it avenged a loss from the previous Tuesday's quad meet at Sparta.
Shelby's offense hit .344 in the win, led by another big day from freshman Navea Gauthier. Gauthier had 54 kills and seven aces in the tournament. Setter Daphne Clark racked up 87 assists and also had a team-best 12 aces.
Kendall Zoulek paced the Tigers with 42 digs and chipped in 25 kills, and Ella Olmstead had six blocks.
Libero Morgan Weirich continued to be out with a knee injury, and coach Tom Weirich said his team has done well working out a replacement lineup. However, there's more work to do if Shelby is to make the postseason run it hopes to make.
"Hopefully we get the right package together for Wednesday's game," Weirich said. "We're just trying to figure that out right now. It looks like we're getting close, but we have some big games coming up that we need to get sharp for."