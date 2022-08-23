Shelby had another good performance at Saturday's Western Michigan Christian tournament, earning the runner-up position after dropping a tough finals match to Kalamazoo Christian 25-23, 25-15.
Shelby volleyball goes 3-2 at WM Christian tournament
Andy Roberts
