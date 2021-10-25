WHITEHALL — Although neither finished at their desired place at the top, both Hart and Shelby played some of their best volleyball of the season Saturday at the West Michigan Conference tournament in Whitehall.
The Tigers finished in third place, and Hart took sixth, so both squads bettered their regular-season league finish.
Shelby, which began the day seeded #4, was without libero Morgan Weirich, who continues to battle a knee injury. Her absence could've been a factor in a close first-round loss to #5 seed Oakridge, 25-23, 14-25,15-8.
From there, though, Shelby (28-8-1) played very well, and particularly freshman Navea Gauthier. The dynamo has been the Tigers' top offensive threat since the moment she stepped on the floor in August, and Saturday was probably her best day yet. She hit a spectacular .471 and totaled 76 kills against only 10 errors in Shelby's 10 individual games played. If that wasn't enough, she had 33 digs and eight aces, both ranking second on the team.
"She's just an exceptional athlete and anchored our offense," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "She does so many things inside the game that go unnoticed. She's a pretty special cat...She knew she had to play a little harder with Morgan out and just punished the ball all day long and led her team to a solid finish."
Buoyed by Gauthier and a great team-wide effort to fill Weirich's shoes at libero, the Tigers defeated Mason County Central in the first consolation round, then knocked off #3 seed Montague in a three-game battle, 25-17, 23-25, 15-10, to earn a rematch with Oakridge in the third-place match. Shelby won that one too, 25-22, 25-16.
Although Weirich said the team had hoped to get another crack at Whitehall, which ended up winning the tournament, the third-place finish was a solid consolation prize.
"If someone would've offered us third place in the morning, knowing (Morgan) couldn't play, we'd have taken it," Weirich said. "We feel fortunate the day went the way it did...To get to third place with our lineup we started with (Saturday) morning just attests to how well the team's been playing and how well they've stepped up in key situations."
Kendall Zoulek led the team in digs on the day, with 45, and had 26 kills with a solid .239 hitting percentage. Daphne Clark passed out 100 assists. Ella Olmstead served 10 aces.
Hart, too, saw bright spots. The Pirates (16-22-4) only won one of their four matches, but didn't make any of the other three easy for their opponents.
Hart, seeded #7, opened with a hotly contested defeat to #2 seed North Muskegon, 25-12, 23-25, 15-6, then beat Ravenna in its first consolation match in a thriller, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12. The Pirates pushed Oakridge to the limit in the consolation semifinals before falling 25-13, 19-25, 15-12, and also pushed Montague in a close match in the fifth-place contest, losing 25-21, 25-16.
"It was an all-around great day of volleyball," Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said.
Mariana VanAgtmael had a huge defensive day for Hart, racking up 45 digs. Kloe Klotz added 29 and Audrey Aerts chipped in 25. On offense, Finley Kistler totaled 48 assists, and Addi Hovey posted 20 kills. Mya Chickering had 17 kills, along with eight blocks, and Klotz had 12 kills.