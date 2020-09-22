SHELBY — Shelby felt like it let a match get away Thursday night after suffering a tough five-game loss to Ravenna in West Michigan Conference action, 20-25, 25-11, 23-25, 25-23, 15-5.
"I thought we had a little more to offer tonight," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "We got beat Tuesday by a better team (North Muskegon), and tonight I'm not sure that was the case."The Tigers were in position to win the match in four after taking an early lead and held it until "about point 22", Weirich said, but Ravenna ripped off a scoring run to steal the win. Shelby was unable to bounce back for game five.Ella Olmstead led Shelby offensively with nine kills. Kendall Zoulek posted seven aces and topped Tiger defenders with 39 digs. Morgan Weirich added 31 digs and five aces. Lauren Dean and Daphne Clark combined for 28 assists.