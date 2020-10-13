SHELBY — There was no pink or green Tuesday night (other than the colorful pants Shelby coach Tom Weirich donned), but Hart and Shelby played a match that looked a lot like their usual battles. It was close, as usual, and the Tigers made the clutch plays needed to win, as usual.
Shelby came out on top 25-13, 25-22, 25-23 in a match that basically came down to the Tigers completing a comeback in game two and Hart not quite being able to do the same in game three.
“It’s always an interesting matchup with Hart,” Weirich said. “No matter if they have a big lead or we have a big lead, it always comes down to some close stuff at the end there. We made some pretty big plays at the end of both of those games there.
“To get down in game two and come back was good, too, because we, notoriously this year, haven’t been able to finish close games, so to come back and win that and to preserve the lead in game three was pretty cool.”
Game two came down to a pivotal long rally with the Tigers ahead 23-22. The teams went back and forth for some time until Hart hit the ball into the net, setting Shelby up with a game point. Kendall Zoulek then fired a kill to end that one.
“You get on a rally or a run, and a little mistake kind of brings you down,” Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said. “Volleyball is such a mental sport. It gets in their heads, and we have to get them out of that.”
While game two came down to that swing point, Hart took a big early lead at 16-7 and looked to be ready to even the match at a game each. However, the Tigers stormed back with the next seven points and grabbed their first lead at 21-20 on a Dayden Jacobs kill. A couple of pivotal Hart errors helped pave the rest of the way for Shelby’s game two win.
The Tigers naturally took that momentum into game three and grabbed a 7-0 lead, but this time it was Hart’s turn to storm back, quickly cutting it to 8-6. Shelby pulled ahead 16-11, but again Hart bounced back and pulled it to one, 22-21, at one point on an ace by Avery Beachum. The Pirates tied it at 23 on a Shelby attack error, but couldn’t score again, committing a double-hit violation and then an attack error of their own to end the match.
VanSickle took some solace in the fact that her team did display mental toughness in game three after the sour note on which game two ended.
“We didn’t give up,” VanSickle said. “In games past, we might have just let it go. But we fought until the last point.”
For Shelby, some lineup tweaks Weirich recently made seem to be paying dividends. Lauren Dean and Ella Olmstead shifted positions, with Dean playing more in the back row and Olmstead moving from outside hitter to the middle. Both played well Tuesday; Dean had team highs in aces (seven) and digs (22), and Olmstead contributed five kills.
“Putting Lauren back there, she’s a dynamic player, and it gives her a chance to play some defense,” Weirich said.
Morgan Weirich posted 20 digs, Kendall Zoulek had 10 kills, and Daphne Clark had 23 assists. Clark’s taking on more of the setting duties, Weirich said, was a move with an eye to the future as well as the present; Clark will be back next year.
“I wanted to get her more involved in the offense this year,” Weirich said. “She’s kind of embraced that. Lauren is an athlete that can play just about anywhere. It keeps things pretty fluid.”
Cassidy Copenhaver played a huge defensive match for the Pirates, with 31 digs, and also tied with Rylee Noggle with four kills for the team lead. Finley Kistler had 15 assists and 10 digs, Audrey Aerts had 12 digs, and Ariana Borrego had 10 digs.
VanSickle said as districts approach, she’s focusing on getting the team moving more on the court.
“They tend to stand and watch,” VanSickle said. “They enjoy watching the game of volleyball as well as playing it. We get caught watching. Breaking the habit of that.”
Weirich’s postseason motivations are pretty simple — Shelby hosts the regionals this year.
“We don’t want to set up for anyone but ourselves,” Weirich said. “It adds a little more meaning to it. Not that we need another reason to win a district, but to play on our home court in a regional would be pretty neat.”