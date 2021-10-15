BIG RAPIDS — Shelby continued its recent hot streak Thursday night, sweeping all three of its matches at the Big Rapids Quad in two games each.
The Tigers (22-6-1) defeated Reed City, Big Rapids and Ludington in the six games. Reed City and Ludington each got to 20 points in one game, but the Tigers controlled the other four games they played.
Shelby's serving was especially good in the quad. Coach Tom Weirich said that 95 percent of serves were put into play, easily the team's highest mark of the season.
"That's good for us to be able to get some success from places other than the front row," Weirich said.
Daphne Clark's serving was particularly great, as she had 13 aces without a single error. Clark also had 57 assists. She's come on lately and is a big reason for the team's offensive success, Weirich said.
Morgan Weirich led the Tiger defense with 44 digs, and Kendall Zoulek added 29. Navea Gauthier had 31 kills and six aces. Zoulek chipped in 18 kills, and Ella Olmstead had four blocks.
"Kendall Zoulek has been serving great and finishing the ball offensively for us too," Weirich said. "Ella Olmstead has found the touch on her serve and she's becoming an offensive threat in the front row."