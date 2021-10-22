Shelby dominated Manistee Thursday night in a non-conference match, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12, behind one of its best offensive nights of the season.
The Tigers (25-7-1) racked up a .375 hitting percentage as a team, led by a spectacular night by Navea Gauthier, who hit .576, scoring 20 kills with only one attack error.
"That kind of set the standard," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "Kendall Zoulek had a career from the service line, which was awesome to watch. Everything was clicking on all cylinders for us. That will hopefully catapult us into the conference tournament Saturday and into districts as well."
The only downer was the absence of Morgan Weirich. Coach Weirich said his daughter is dealing with a nagging knee injury, and the team hopes to be able to manage it so that she can compete in the big meets coming up.
Daphne Clark had 30 assists for the Tigers, and Ella Olmstead recorded 15 digs. Gauthier and Zoulek each had four aces.