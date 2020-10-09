MONTAGUE — Shelby is still looking for that next step on the ladder to becoming competitive in the West Michigan Conference. Thursday night, it got a front-row seat to the team at the top of that ladder.
The Tigers fell to league unbeaten Montague in three games, 25-9, 25-15, 25-18, and dominated the match enough that coach Tom Weirich looked forward to next year, when the senior-dominated squad might be more vulnerable.
"I'm going to go to their graduation, just to make sure all those kids walk across the aisle, to make sure they're all gone," Weirich said. "He has some height and some athletes, and they're going to do some stuff in the tournament, I think. We just don't have quite that caliber (of player) yet, and it shows in the stats."
Montague dominated at the net especially, recording 10 team blocks while the Tigers had none. Shelby simply doesn't have the height to match blocks with Montague.
Shelby did make brief pushes back against the Wildcats in both games two and three. In both games, the match was tied at six after 12 points. However, the Wildcats caught fire from that point on both times and Shelby couldn't keep up.
"We've struggled with that this year, putting complete games together," Weirich said. "That's one of our hiccups right now, is all of a sudden in the middle of a game we have a service error and two hitting errors, and they take a four-point lead. Then it's hard to catch up to a team like that. They smell the blood in the water pretty early in the game."
Shelby hit in the negatives again Thursday, making more errors than successful kills on the attack. Kendall Zoulek led the team with seven kills (Weirich said she was the only player with multiple kills) and Lauren Dean had nine assists. Morgan Weirich posted nine digs, and Courtney Brown had seven.
"That's not going to win a lot of games," Weirich said. "But it's not all what we're not doing. They forced a lot of stuff.
"We're not going to see a lot of teams with that much height and that much firepower at the net through our tournament. We'll get through districts before we see that. They're good. They're ranked in the state and from what I see, they deserve to be there right now."
Despite the rough results Thursday, Weirich felt encouraged by the effort the Tigers displayed, saying it was an improvement from several other league matches they have played.
"If we play this well against other teams in our conference, we're not 1-5 right now," Weirich said. "We're .500 or somewhere around that range. We play to the level of our competition. Tonight, we didn't quite get there, but we played well. We serve received well, we picked up a little bit on our serves when we needed a big serve."
The coach also referenced the impending WMC realignment, which if it occurred would likely split Shelby off in a division away from Montague, Whitehall and some of the other top WMC squads. He said he feels the competition against those teams improves his own team.
"Win or lose, we need to see better teams, so we can get better," Weirich said. "If we can't win all our games, we have to get better at volleyball. We need to see teams like this. We can work all we want at practice, but until we get to this level, we have more work to do."