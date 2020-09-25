FREMONT — Shelby split its two matches Thursday night at the Fremont Tri, defeating the Packers in a tight match (22-25, 25-21, 25-20) and losing to Ludington (25-6, 25-17, 27-25).
"It was a solid night against some bigger schools," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "We had our chances against Ludington a couple times in games two and three. We still don't have that finishing mentality, but I feel like we're getting closer."
Morgan Weirich led the Tiger defense with 41 digs, and Courtney Brown added 33. Lauren Dean passed out 37 assists. Kendall Zoulek paced the offense with 13 kills and had four aces as well. Ella Olmstead and Dayden Jacobs each recorded three blocks.