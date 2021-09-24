LUDINGTON — Coming off a hard-fought five-game loss to Whitehall on Tuesday, Shelby struggled to play cohesively at Thursday's Ludington Tri, going 1-1. The Tigers defeated Ludington 21-25, 25-23, 15-10 but fell to Oakridge 25-13, 25-23.
"I thought we were dialed in and had some things going (after Tuesday), and it turns out we didn't," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "Nothing about tonight was efficient. Everything was hurried. We struggled to get the ball into (setter) Daphne (Clark)'s hands and struggled to get it to our hitters' hands."
Navea Gauthier led Shelby (10-6) with 20 kills and six aces. Morgan Weirich totaled 33 digs and Daphne Clark added 29 assists.