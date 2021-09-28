SHELBY — Just five days after dropping a match to Oakridge at the Ludington Tri, Shelby restored order Tuesday with an impressive 25-19, 25-15, 25-11 win in West Michigan Conference action.
The Tigers (11-6, 3-3 WMC) had a strong offensive night, hitting .190 as a team. Navea Gauthier, Kendall Zoulek and Ella Olmstead each hit at least that high.
"If I had to give a game ball to someone tonight, it goes to Ella Olmstead," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said "She served exceptionally well, had a great night at the net, got some big blocks and had some kills for us tonight. The best part was how steady she was at the service line. We've seen more confidence from her over the last couple weeks."
Olmstead had a team-high four aces and three blocks and added four kills. Navea Gauthier led the way with 12 kills, and Morgan Weirich totaled 16 digs. Weirich also had four aces. Daphne Clark chipped in 21 assists.
"The season is winding down and it feels like we're getting a bit of rhythm," Weirich said. "We have to stay tight on our serve receive so Daphne Clark can get the ball to our hitters."