RAVENNA — Shelby earned an impressive sweep of West Michigan Conference foe Ravenna Tuesday night, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14. The Tigers improved to 8-3 and 1-1 in the WMC.
Statistics were not available from the match, but coach Tom Weirich said a key to the win was the serving of senior Kendall Zoulek, who has significantly improved in that department in the off-season.
“She goes back to serve when Navea (Gauthier) is in the front row, and her play on the service line has kept us rolling,” Weirich said. “In the past, she has a powerful serve but it wasn’t super accurate and consistent. It’s the biggest part of her game that’s changed...Her serving has come a long way to where she can serve six or eight points in a row.”