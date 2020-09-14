NEWAYGO — Shelby defeated Hesperia Friday night at the Newaygo Tri, although he host Lions beat both county squads.
The tri was held under a slightly modified format — teams played two games to 25 and one to 15 regardless of the results of the first two. Shelby coach Tom Weirich said the format was to give players more games to get up to speed after being out of action all summer and early fall.
The Tigers beat Hesperia 25-22, 27-25, 11-15 in a closely contested match. Hesperia has consistently beaten Shelby over the past two seasons, so Weirich felt it was a sign of progress that his team turned the tables on the Panthers.
"I was pleased with the competitive nature of our team on Friday," Weirich said. "We were in some positions late in games one and two where we had to make a serve or a play to prolong the game. The team responded well to the situation.
"Taking a match from them is good medicine for our team. Hesperia will be much better when we see them at the end of the season, but hopefully we will be too."
In Shelby's second match, the Tigers fell to Newaygo in another close battle, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11. Statistics were not available for either match due to teams not being permitted to have extra people on the bench.
"I'm looking forward to this season," Weirich said. "The team looks comfortable and in more control this year already. The team has plenty of varsity experience and work really well with each other. If we can stay healthy, we should be competitive all season long."
Hesperia also lost a close match to Newaygo, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12. Hesperia held an early six-point lead in game one but was unable to hold off the Lions' comeback.
Emily Bayle led the Panthers' offense with 14 kills and paced the defense with 30 digs. Rachel Romero added nine kills and 23 digs. Bayle had five aces, and Kyra Sayer posted 20 assists while Aria Thomas had 13.