SCOTTVILLE — Shelby played perhaps its best offensive match of the season so far Tuesday night at Mason County Central, defeating the Spartans 25-12, 25-12, 25-10.
Tigers' coach Tom Weirich said the team (9-4, 2-2 West Michigan Conference) hit well clear of .300, its highest mark for a best-of-5 match this season. A key factor was great serving by Kendall Zoulek, who compiled five aces to go with 13 kills and 11 digs.
"Kendall Zoulek continues to serve exceptionally well for us," Weirich said. "Her serve is creating a lot of free balls and then Navea (Gauthier) is putting them away for us. It's a good combination of having that senior leadership in the back row and the freshman superstar in the front row."
Gauthier led the team with 16 kills and six aces. Morgan Weirich had 13 digs, Ella Olmstead had four blocks and Daphne Clark had 29 assists.