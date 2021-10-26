Shelby won all three of its matches Tuesday at the Sparta Quad, although it wasn't easy. The Tigers fought off Grant in a close match to start the night (25-23, 29-27) and had to go three games to beat Chippewa Hills (25-22, 16-25, 15-5). Shelby did finish strong with a 25-7, 25-17 win over Sparta.
"It wasn't necessarily our best night of volleyball, but we found ways to finish some matches there," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "The team kind of rallied at the end of the night and got better as the night went on."
It was another dominant night for Navea Gauthier, who racked up 48 kills in the three matches to lead the team. She also had 36 digs and three blocks. Kendall Zoulek played well on defense, with 45 digs to go with her 16 kills.
Daphne Clark had five aces and 71 assists, and Ella Olmstead chipped in five aces for Shelby (31-8-1).