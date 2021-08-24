LUDINGTON — Shelby got off to a tremendous start to 2021 Friday by winning the Ludington Invitational. The Tigers beat Ludington in the finals, 25-22, 25-19.
Shelby won all five pool matches, including three-game victories over Ludington and Reed City. The Tigers also swept Mason County Central, Clare and Beaverton, although the latter saw Shelby win game two 27-26; there was a 27-point cap on each game.
“Great start for our volleyball team,” Tigers’ coach Tom Weirich said. “Lots of close games, but we were able to gut it out. Great experience for our newcomers and a chance for our veterans to gel with their new teammates.
“Winning a tournament this early in the season is good medicine for the entire team. It feels like our off-season workouts and training are paying off.”
Statistics from the meet were not available.