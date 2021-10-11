WAYLAND — Shelby earned its third tournament title of the season Saturday by winning the Wayland Invitational, defeating Otsego in an exciting finals match, 30-28, 25-18.
The Tigers (20-6-1), who previously won a tournament at Ludington and their home tournament Oct. 2, were 3-0-1 overall at Wayland, beating Comstock Park and tying Otsego in pool play and topping Plainwell in the semifinals.
"We had a pretty awesome day," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "We went down and played bigger schools and competed really well...I'm awfully proud of the girls, who played hard from the very beginning. It was a long day."
Navea Gauthier had her usual standout performance, racking up a team-high 37 kills, eight blocks and seven aces on the day. She added 45 digs. Daphne Clark passed out 64 assists and had six aces of her own, and Ella Olmstead also had six aces. Morgan Weirich led the defense with 57 digs, and Kendall Zoulek notched 34 digs and 21 kills. Claire Gowell chipped in seven blocks.
"It was nice to go back to back with the tournament we hosted last weekend and then to travel a ways and get another win," Weirich said.