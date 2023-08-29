SHELBY — Shelby’s soccer team opened West Michigan Conference play with a 1-0 victory against Montague at home Monday evening.
After a scoreless game in the first half, the Tigers scored when Mauricio Castillo took a pass and put in a shot. Venancio Cadena was in the area, too, and potentially could have got his foot on it before it crossed the goal line. The goal came with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
“(Our) defense played a great game,” said Shelby coach Jairo Coronado. “(We limited) Montague’s shots on goal. Ismael ‘Smiley’ Valdez made phenomenal saves to help (us earn) another shutout.”