Shelby finished a strong 4th place at Saturday's Hopkins Invitational, scoring 174 points, only nine behind third-place Kalamazoo Central.
The Tigers were led by a pair of second-place finishers, Cade Clement and Travis Boughan. Clement was second at 152 pounds, earning a 3-1 record with two pins, and Boughan was second at 189, scoring four pins and a 4-1 record.
Also for the Tigers, Luis Cesarez was third at 112, earning four pins and a 4-1 record. Sebastian Melchor and Preston Priese finished fourth at 171 and 119 respectively.