Shelby finished sixth place, scoring 95 points, at Saturday's Grand Haven Invitational. The Tigers edged Kenowa Hills by 1.5 points for their spot.
St. Joseph earned the event championship with 242.5 points.
Nick Cano highlighted Tiger wrestlers by winning the 103-pound bracket. Cano won both of his matches, one by major decision and then a 5-3 overtime triumph over Edwardsburg's Caden Manfred in the finals.
Cade Clement also had a strong day, finishing second at 152. Clement earned two close decision wins, plus a first-round pin, to reach the finals.
Marco Garcia finished fifth at 160 and had a 2-1 record. He defeated teammate Ivan Fessenden in the fifth-place match, 3-2.
Travis Boughan went 3-2 and took sixth place at 189, earning all three of his wins by pin. Preston Priese, Luis Cesarez and Fessenden each also finished sixth at their weights.